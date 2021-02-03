Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

