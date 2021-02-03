Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of Trex worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Trex stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.