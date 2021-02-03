Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 823,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.71% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $3,320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

