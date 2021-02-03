Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 27,188 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Kellogg worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

