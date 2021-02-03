Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 179.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $33,552,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,534,000. BP PLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $33,452,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

