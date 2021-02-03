Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.86% of Castle Biosciences worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $930,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,916,163.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,435 shares of company stock valued at $21,255,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -478.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

