Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 15,987 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $57,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $317.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

