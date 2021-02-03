Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,840 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.33% of Hamilton Lane worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.