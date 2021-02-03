Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 36,685 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.32% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,978 shares of company stock worth $73,479,364 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 576.77 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

