KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Boosted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 4.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.39% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,848. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

