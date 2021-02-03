KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Boosted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 4.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.39% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,848. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

