Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.05 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

