Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $70.93

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.93, but opened at $65.66. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 6,327 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

