Kuai Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.21 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

