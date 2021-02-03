KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $102.14 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00997258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.03 or 0.04702596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019745 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

