Kuende (KUE) 1-Day Volume Tops $63.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuende has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $295,098.42 and $63.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.01041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.34 or 0.04643623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.