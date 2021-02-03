Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $111.68

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $111.68 or 0.00305639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $945.95 million and $124.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.