Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report $30.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $61.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.67 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.