Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 13.7% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $70.15. 263,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 150,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $641,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $24,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.