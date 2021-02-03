Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,866,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,535,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. The stock had a trading volume of 528,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

