Lake Street Capital Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $151.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

