Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LBAI opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $690.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

