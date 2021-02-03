Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.82

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.82 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 93275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.