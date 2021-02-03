Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $513.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.