Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Lam Research worth $238,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.43. The company had a trading volume of 69,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

