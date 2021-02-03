Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

