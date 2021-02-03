Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LW opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

