Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.01126657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.92 or 0.04600399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,409,920 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

