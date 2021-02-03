Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC increased its position in Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Leidos by 27.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Leidos by 23.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $2,937,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

