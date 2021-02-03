Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 318,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 118,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Leju alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. Analysts predict that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.