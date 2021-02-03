Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.61

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 133910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNVGY. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lenovo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

