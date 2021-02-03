Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNZNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank raised Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers fibers for apparel; home and interiors, such as bed linens, mattresses, and towels; a range of industrial applications, such as automotive interiors, engineered products, footwear, work and protective wear, and agriculture and packaging products; nonwovens for hygiene and daily care products; and pulp and wood products, as well as biorefinery and co-products consisting of sodium sulfate, acetic acid, furfural, magnesium lignin sulfonate, soda, and xylose under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.