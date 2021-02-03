LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,066.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.74 or 0.04433638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00411765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.44 or 0.01188544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00488193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00406701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00251409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021181 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

