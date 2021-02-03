Level One Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Level One Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEVL. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

LEVL opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

