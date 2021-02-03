Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Stock Price Up 49.8%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s share price rose 49.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 3,538,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 736% from the average daily volume of 423,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 157.62% and a negative net margin of 1,046.77%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

