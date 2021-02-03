Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.20

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 68590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

