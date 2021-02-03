Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.90

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 523523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

