Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.15-6.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,474. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

