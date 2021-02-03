LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Up 13.3%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 1,528,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 564,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

