Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004020 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $394,722.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00411944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.