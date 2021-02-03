LINA (LINA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,783.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. LINA has a market cap of $4.64 million and $16,783.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINA has traded up 77.9% against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00068315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.00876679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047910 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.46 or 0.04599942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00019923 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.