Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Cap of $156.53 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 111.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $156.53 million and $26.35 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01092558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.25 or 0.04586458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,075,106,498 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

