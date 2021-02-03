LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 240,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 87,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

LIQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $186.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.44% of LiqTech International worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

