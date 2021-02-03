Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Short Interest Update

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of LNGLY stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

