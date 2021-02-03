Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Short Interest Update

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of LNGLY stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
