LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.08 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $11,328.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038801 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,267,810 coins and its circulating supply is 705,286,924 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.