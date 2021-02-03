Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LQMT remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

