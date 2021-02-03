Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LQMT remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
