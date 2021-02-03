Litecoin Market Cap Tops $10.01 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.01 billion and $8.39 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $150.68 or 0.00412048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,411,804 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.