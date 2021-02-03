Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.