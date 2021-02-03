Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.72. 7,661,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,866,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 432,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

