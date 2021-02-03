Lition Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $372,102.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Lition has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $372,102.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,540.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.20 or 0.04247948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00410591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.01187380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.00501049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00420950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00261327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.