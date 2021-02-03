Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.33 million and $625,980.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 185.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,234,389 coins and its circulating supply is 21,234,377 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

